RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Black Pride RVA has been hosting events all week and the final event is scheduled to take place at Bryan Park today.

Pride at the Park is a free event featuring a good old-fashioned cookout with the community.

Food and water will be provided while supplies last and visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 4 p.m. Bryan Park is located at 4308 Hermitage Road in Richmond’s Northside.

“Black Pride RVA promotes the health and wellness of Black LGBTQ persons through celebration, education, and empowerment,” the organization’s website says. “Our vision is to actualize health equity within the Black LGBTQ community.”