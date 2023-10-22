RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Although the original date for Virginia Pridefest 2023 was postponed due to severe weather, guests at the re-scheduled event have been showing their pride and are celebrating throughout the day.

As the largest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the region, festivities are being hosted at the Bon Secours Training Center.

Guests are enjoying local and national entertainment, including headliner Mýa. Attendees also can peruse vendors, take advantage of photo-ops and enjoy a variety of food vendors.

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

Pridefest 2023 (Photo: 8News)

The free event began at 12 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.