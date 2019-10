RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street Tuesday after finding a victim bleeding from the head.

Officers told an 8News crew on scene that the victim was found just after 9 p.m. and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Authorities are trying to figure out if the victim was shot or grazed, however.

Stay with 8News for updates.