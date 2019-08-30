Program to help people find addiction recovery resources begins in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ambulance Authority and the Richmond City Health District announced the launch of “First Responders for Recovery,” a program meant to assist patients with addiction with recovery resources, ahead of International Overdose Day.

Attorney General Mark Herring was the key speaker at Friday’s program launch. The RAA thanked Herring for helping with the announcement and in the fight against opioid addiction.

Thanks to @MarkHerringVA and City Leaders for joining us for today's announcement about our new efforts to fight opioid addiction. For more information about the program visit, https://t.co/HffYLgXIMe pic.twitter.com/JlBAkYCg2t — Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) August 30, 2019

The RAA shared a YouTube video promoting the new program after its launch.

