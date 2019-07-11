‘Project Operation Chill’ gives Richmond’s youth Slurpees and summer safety tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Children in the city of Richmond can learn how to stay safe in the summer — and get a free Slurpee coupon at the same time.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has partnered with 7-Eleven to for “Project Operation Chill,” a community service project promoting safety for Richmond’s youth.

Deputies will visit summer programs and community events to give out free Slurpee coupons, along with educational public safety material to bring awareness tips about staying safe during the summer months.

Their “Educational Card” will provide information about proper steps to take concerning “stranger danger,” drug awareness, safety tips for kids, tips for teens and technology safety.

“It is the initiative of RCSO to ensure that our community, and our community’s youth, remain safe and to instill in them the necessary steps that they should take to remain vigilant within their surroundings,” the sheriff’s office said.