Propane warehouse catches fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews battled a warehouse fire at the Massey, Wood and West facility Tuesday morning.

Crews received a call around 6 a.m. after someone walking past the facility saw heavy smoke and called 911.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the main building. The battalion commander told 8News they saw flames shooting out of the building.

The fire happened at a warehouse used as a storage and filling station for propane, fire officials said. Firefighters said they did not know how many tanks were inside but did confirm to 8News that some exploded.

One of the biggest concerns for firefighters was to make sure the fire stayed in one building and dint’s spread to the three other warehouses nearby.

The fire was marked under control in about an hour and fifteen minutes. The warehouse on fire partially collapsed and was deemed a total loss.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

