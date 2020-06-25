Properties damaged as unrest continues in Richmond

More unrest in Richmond brought property damage to a few businesses in the area. (photo taken by 8News’ Nick Conigliaro)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More unrest in Richmond brought property damage to a few businesses in the area.

Richmond police said a protest began around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Then, protesters allegedly marched through the city breaking a window at Whole Foods Market on W. Broad St. and multiple windows at District 5 on Main St.

Making other businesses like Pies and Pints, across from Whole Foods, a little nervous.

“We’re here to serve pizza and beer to everybody in Richmond,” said manager Colton Warr. “And so you just hope that doesn’t get put to a stop because something crashes through the window or something like that where you’ve got to shut down for a day or two.”

For people who just live in those areas, seeing damage done to businesses is getting depressing in their eyes.

“They got red, yellow, blue and black paint all over the buildings, destroying areas. You tearing down something that somebody else got to fix up,” Joanne Hicks, who lives near District 5, told 8News. “You can protest, but protesting vandalizing buildings, throwing bottles, and fighting and all that, and going to jail for it.”

Warr says seeing this constant damage is worrisome for them since they’re just right across the street from Whole Foods.

“You’re gonna be a little nervous,” he said. “I mean for the safety of your staff during business hours. But then for the safety of your property. You’re just kind of worried about if one day you’re the one that gets hit.”

Around the same time, a Starbucks was deliberately set on fire by someone or a group of people by smashing windows with lit road flares. Even though it was several blocks away from the other active vandalism, Richmond police believe the fire is related to the other damaging protests.

Police haven’t released any suspect information surrounding the Starbucks arson at this time. But they did say multiple people were arrested for different charges: “Interfering with an Aircraft à pointed laser (Class 6 felony); second for Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer à struck in face with shield (Class 6 felony); third for Obstructing Justice (Class 1 misdemeanor).”

The businesses affected did not want to speak to our teams.