Proposal dropped: Richmond Airport air traffic control tower to stay operational 24/7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Aviation Administration has decided to drop it’s previous proposal and will keep Richmond Airport’s air traffic control tower fully open and operational 24/7.

This comes after the Oct. 1 proposal by the FAA to close the control tower from midnight to 5 a.m.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote a joint letter to the FAA in November disagreeing with the proposal, stating, “the need to ensure safety requires that the Control Tower continue to be operational on a 24/7 basis.”

“We are glad that the FAA listened to feedback from passenger airlines, cargo carriers, fixed base operators, air traffic controllers, and other stakeholders who all opposed the plan to close the air traffic control tower at night,” said Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“A busy commercial service airport like Richmond International needs to have a control tower that is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

