Mayor’s office proposes painting Broad Street Pulse-only lanes red for increased safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders may soon have a new answer to ‘what’s black, white and red all over?’ Pavement on certain Broad Street lanes could be red by Spring of 2022 under a newly proposed city ordinance.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Office announced this week that they were proposing that the Pulse Bus Rpaid Transit-only lanes be painted red.

Funding for the project would come from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Department of Public Works Central Virginia Transportation Authority special fund account. The city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility worked to secure the money.

The reason for the red? Improving “route efficiency and pedestrian safety.”

“With this ordinance, we’ll join other pioneering cities in using red lanes to help complete our streets, building a safer and more efficient transit system for our riders,” said Stoney.

Stoney hopes for the red lanes to alert drivers as to when they need to exit a bus lane and notify pedestrians to use extra caution in lanes with different traffic patterns.

The pulse-only lanes can see as many as 14 buses an hour between Thompson Street and Foushee Street.

The project would cost around $2 million with about $1.6 million being reimbursed by the state.