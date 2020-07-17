Proposal to defund Richmond Police moving forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to defund the Richmond Police Department is moving forward after a vote from the city’s Finance and Economic Committee Thursday night.

The calls to defund the police are not calls to abolish police altogether, but rather to reallocate funds to other parts of the community. The resolution was introduced by Richmond City Councilmembers Stephanie Lynch and Michael Jones.

Lynch and Jones are calling for police funds to be diverted into mental health programs, addiction recovery and programs for high risk youth.

During the committee, more than 20 spoke during the public comment period, including the sister of Marcus David Peters — an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Richmond while he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Council has now asked the police department to release a line item report of their budget by October.

RPD Police Chief Gerald Smith spoke up defending his department. He said he hears the concern of the community but defunding the police is not the answer.

The resolution is still moving forward.

