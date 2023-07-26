RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Efforts to bring more affordable housing units to the historic Church Hill neighborhood could make the tight-knit community tighter than desired for some residents.

At a recent meeting, Richmond’s Planning Commission — and neighbors — questioned a proposal for a 12-foot-wide home to be built in North Church Hill, squeezed in-between two current residences.

Bradley Earl has lived in the community for years. He was confused when he first heard of the proposed new development.

“We were a little stunned by it just because of how small it really is,” Earl said.

Renderings courtesy of City of Richmond Planning Commission show the projected size of the proposed building

Neighbors on and around the 2600 block of Q St. launched a petition rejecting the plan.

“It would be a huge disruption to ourselves and our neighbors to even begin construction on this, you know, small of a property,” Earl explained.

Neighbors also feared the plot of land, which was initially zoned to be part of a duplex rather than a stand-alone single-home, could spark safety concerns.

Earl shared a hope that developers, the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust — a non-profit that supports permanent affordable housing — will be allowed to sell the space to residents and those funds could potentially be used for shaping-up already constructed, larger land plots, more suited for the small neighborhood.

“I know that there’s a need for housing… we don’t dispute that,” Earl clarified. “There are other homes here that are dilapidated and vacant that feel like warrant more attention.”

Earl said he’s proud of the community he lives in and just wants to see it build on the charm it already has, rather than cramming in new projects.

“The neighborhood is great, the people are great; there’s no other places I think we would want to be,” Earl said. “I understand that that they want to build here, but we just don’t think it’s a good place to do that.”

Action in the Planning Commission’s approval process has been delayed for the time being. They’re expected to move forward with decisions regarding the requested permit in the Fall.