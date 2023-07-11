RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board was presented with a 15-point plan to improve safety and security for students and faculty in the district during Monday night’s meeting. The agenda left many school board members with questions and concerns ahead of the new school year.

With two weeks until some schools start, John Beazley, Richmond Public Schools Director of Care and Safety, proposed the 15-point plan that includes safety improvements and enhancements for the 2023-2024 year.

The plan outlines ways to address various topics, such as security equipment and personnel in Richmond’s schools and mental health with morning community circles. It also proposes limiting cell phone access in some schools.

Some school board members thought the plan wasn’t comprehensive enough and questioned why there was no security plan for side entrance doors. Others asked why the cell phone policy would apply to some schools rather than others.

“You said the goal is to help parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Thank you for that; I do not. I do not,” said school board member Kenya Gibson.

