RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Federal prosecutors say they lack evidence to prove that one of the two men accused by Richmond police of plotting a mass shooting “was planning to shoot people at a big event on the 4th of July or commit other acts of violence.”

The disclosure came in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia’s recommendation to sentence the man, Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, to six months in prison after he pled guilty to re-entering the United States illegally.

Former Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith, who abruptly resigned earlier this week, said the department thwarted a mass shooting plot that targeted the city’s July 4 event at Dogwood Dell after a tip from a “hero citizen.”

Authorities seized assault rifles and ammunition from the Richmond home where Balcarcel-Bavagas and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, the other man accused by the police, were living, according to police.

Police eventually arrested both men, but prosecutors say they did not find guns in Balcarcel-Bavagas’ room.

“Law enforcement authorities have completed an investigation into the tipster’s report of a planned mass shooting,” U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber wrote in the Oct. 27 court filing. “The United States Attorney’s Office has reviewed the information gathered during that investigation, and concluded that consideration of the tipster’s report as part of the overall assessment of the statutory sentencing factors, in this case, is not warranted.

“That is, although law enforcement acted lawfully and appropriately when investigating the tip on July 1, the United States lacks evidence now to prove beyond a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant was planning to shoot people at a big event on the 4th of July or commit other acts of violence.”

City prosecutors dropped the initial charges filed against both men so federal prosecutors could pursue charges against them.

Neither the city nor prosecutors in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia filed charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot, but that doesn’t rule out additional charges.

Alvarado-Dubon faces a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally and Balcarcel-Bavagas is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 10. Aber wrote in the Oct. 27 filing that a six-month sentence would deter Balcarcel-Bavagas, who prosecutors say has illegally entered the U.S. three times, from trying again.

“Given this recidivist conduct, the defendant needs to be specifically deterred from reentering the United States a fourth time,” Aber wrote. “Moreover, the sentence imposed should promote respect for the law and impress upon the defendant that he cannot continue to flout immigration laws.”

Richmond police and a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.