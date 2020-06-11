Protest held outside Richmond law firm representing man who filed lawsuit to halt Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the Richmond law firm representing the man who filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the state from removing the Robert E. Lee statue immediately, as Gov. Ralph Northam had intended.

Demonstrators arrived at the law offices of Blackburn, Conte, Schilling & Click to demand answers about the injunction and the firm’s reasoning for defending William Gregory in the case. Those in the crowd told 8News that the protest was meant to be peaceful, but it got out of hand after people inside the offices were ignoring them and were trying to “forcefully leave.”

A Richmond police spokeswoman told 8News that officers responded to the area but “did not find any property damage or see anyone involved in criminal activity.”

Two protesters were eventually allowed inside the building and had a “healthy and productive” conversation with members of the firm, Ted Burns and John Click, that lasted roughly an hour, according to Burns and Click.

While the authorities said they did not witness any criminal activity, Burns and Click told 8News that the protest got “scary” after demonstrators cut off power to the building and some knocked on a lawyer’s window.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.