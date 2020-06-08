Protest planned Tuesday for immediate release of man convicted of killing Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A protest is planned Tuesday for the release of Vincent Martin, the man whose impending release from prison following his conviction of killing a Richmond Police officer, drew heavy criticisms from law enforcement and the victim’s family.

The Richmond Virginia National Action Network said in a release that they “will be standing in solidarity for the release” of Martin from noon to 2 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee statue.

Citing that Martin “came under a vicious attack by police and the police unions that caused an unjustified delay of his release on May 11,” the protest will call for the immediate release of Martin, who has 40 years before bars.

Vincent Lamont Martin, a 64-year-old Nottoway Correctional Center inmate, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for killing Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors in 1979.

In April, 8News spoke with a family member of fallen officer Michael Connors, who said Martin’s planned release from jail was “a shock,” saying of the move, “it’s just heartbreaking… it’s just heartbreaking.”

Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors was fatally shot in 1979.

Connors was shot by Martin multiples time following a robbery incident in 1979.

Martin, 64, was scheduled to be released on by the authority of the Virginia Parole Board. 8News reported on May 11, the day of Martin’s release, that the decision had been delayed, as a result of several Republican lawmakers imploring Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to prevent Martin’s release.

The Richmond Virginia National Action Network says anyone is invited to join but social distancing and face masks are recommended.

