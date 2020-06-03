Protest will temporarily suspend GRTC service on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC said it will suspend Route 19 service on West Broad Street ahead of a scheduled protest at noon.

The bus transit company released a statement saying service between Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace will be disrupted starting at 9 a.m.

“The protest is scheduled to begin at Noon, but GRTC expects pedestrian activity may begin earlier,” GRTC wrote.

The pedestrian protest — 804 Police Brutality March — will start in Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County and end in the City of Richmond.

“The last westbound Route 19 bus leaving from Willow Lawn will be at 9AM. This bus will travel the entire route, including its return trip eastbound to Willow Lawn. This means the last eastbound Route 19 bus leaving from Aldi and Bon Secours Parkway will be at 10:10AM.,” GRTC explained.

As the protest moves into the City of Richmond, GRTC said riders should expect delays and detours in the city, including on the GRTC Pulse.

The bus company said they will be using marked cars to take bus riders from bus stop to bus stop. If you need assistance call GRTC Customer Service at 804-358-4782 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stay with 8News for updates.