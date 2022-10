RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters gathered at Richmond’s Capitol Square this afternoon to show support for activist halfway around the globe.

The rally was held support of the ongoing demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died there in police custody in September.

Amini was arrested for not covering her hair sufficiently with a hijab headscarf.

The event was organized by the Central Virginia Iranian American Community.