Protesters gathered outside of Richmond City Hall

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters have megaphones and are speaking to a crowd on the steps of Richmond City Hall. Roads are blocked off by bikers on E Marshall Street between N 10th Street and N Ninth Street.

People are seated in the street and on the sidewalks as well. At least 60 or 70 people have joined the gathering.

VCU sent out an alert around 5 p.m. announcing a public assembly on East Broad Street and another alert shortly before 6 p.m. stating there is a public assembly in front of City Hall.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events