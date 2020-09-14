Protesters gathered outside of Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters have megaphones and are speaking to a crowd on the steps of Richmond City Hall. Roads are blocked off by bikers on E Marshall Street between N 10th Street and N Ninth Street.
People are seated in the street and on the sidewalks as well. At least 60 or 70 people have joined the gathering.
VCU sent out an alert around 5 p.m. announcing a public assembly on East Broad Street and another alert shortly before 6 p.m. stating there is a public assembly in front of City Hall.
