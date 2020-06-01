Protesters march in Richmond Sunday night after curfew set by Gov. Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protests carried on through Sunday evening past the 8 p.m. curfew that Governor Ralph Northam set on Mayor Stoney’s recommendation.
Richmond Police vehicles surrounded the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave, one of the few monuments not vandalized on Saturday’s protests.
Protesters walked on Franklin and Belvidere around 8:30 p.m.
8News has a crew on scene to provide updates.
This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.
