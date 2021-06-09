Public comment now open for plans to redevelop area around Richmond Coliseum

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is looking for public feedback on redevelopment plans for the city’s ‘City Center.’

The City Center spans from E. Franklin Street to E. Leigh Street and from N. 10th and N. 5th Streets. Public comment on the new plan is open through July 12.

The plan, called the City Center Small Area Plan, would turn the area around the Richmond Coliseum into a hotel with over 800 rooms, office space and entertainment space.

The main plaza at 6th and Clay Streets would be used as an open space for concerts, festival and holiday events.

The plan also explores adding a mixed-income neighborhood with options for rentals and ownership.

City leaders are asking for feedback before the plan is presented as part of Richmond’s 300 Master Plan.

To weigh in: