Public comment period for Richmond City Center plan closes today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders have a few hours left to make comments and share their thoughts on the City of Richmond’s proposed City Center plan.

The plan calls for the demolition of the Richmond Coliseum and proposes that a large open venue space, affordable housing, a new fire station and a high school be added to the area.

According to city leaders, the goal of the project is to bring the heart of downtown back to life.

People can respond to the plan either by leaving comments on an interactive document or filling out a general comment form. The interactive document allows people to place their comments by the part of the plan they are interested in getting more information about. The comment form asks people to indicate what about the plan excites them and what do they think is missing.

The plan was presented to the public at a meeting in June by Council member Ellen Robertson and the Department of Planning and Development Review.

Following the city engagement period, the plan will be amended based on community input and then presented to the City Planning Commission and City Council. The City Center plan will be worked into the city’s master plan, Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth.