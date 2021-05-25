Public meeting on ONE Casino + Resort slated for Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond city leaders are expected to hold a virtual public meeting Tuesday for residents wanting to learn more about the ONE Casino + Resort proposal.

This comes just one day after Mayor Levar Stoney and the Director of Economic Development, Leonard Sledge, presented the plan to the city council.

If approved and given the final green light by voters, the casino would have a targeted opening day of December 31, 2023.

Sledge asked the city council to make their decision about whether or not to move the proposal forward at their meeting on June 14. If approved, voters will still have to give the final green light on a referendum in November.

Tuesday’s virtual public meeting is slated for 6 p.m. and can be accessed here.