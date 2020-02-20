Public to weigh in on proposed casino resort in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Councilwoman Ellen Robertson has organized a public meeting for Thursday with a Pamunkey Indian Tribe representative and Richmond leaders in order for residents of the city’s 6th District to learn more about the proposed casino resort the Pamunkey want to develop in South Richmond.

The project, which has been proposed to be built off of Ingram Avenue and Commerce Road, would include a 275-room hotel tower and several dining options.

The possibility that Virginia legalizes casino gambling seems more likely after lawmakers in the Senate and House passed measures that would authorize five localities, including Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Bristol and Danville, a chance to permit casino gaming. Residents would vote in local referendums to approve development projects.

Richmond City Council showed signs of support for the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s plans in early February, but some members also shared their concerns.

Thursday’s forum will have a panel of civic and community leaders, including Robert Gray, the Tribal Government Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Richmond Police Chief William Smith, Mark Olinger, the director of Richmond’s Department of Planning and Development Review and Leonard Sledge, the director of Richmond’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

The meeting will be held at the Bellemeade Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

