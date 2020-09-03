Public Works to discuss proposed bike lanes with the public during virtual meetings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents will have the chance to weigh in on and review eight bike lanes proposed for the city. The Department of Public Works will hold virtual meetings from Thursday, Sept. 3 to Thursday, Sept. 17.

The bike lane locations were determined several months ago after a series of virtual meetings were held to discuss the project. After more than 800 responses these are the proposed locations:

Allen Avenue from Colorado Avenue to Leigh Street

Belmont Avenue from Chesterfield County Line to Walmsley Boulevard

Broad Rock Road from Belt Boulevard to Forest Hill Avenue / Bainbridge Street

Fairfield Avenue from Mosby Street to 25th Street

Forest Hill Avenue from 41st Street to Dorchester Road

Magnolia Street from 1st Avenue to Rady Street

Rowen Avenue from Triff Street to 5th Street Bride

The bike lane project is in conjunction with the Maintenance Resurfacing Program. According to the Department of Public Works, the lanes and pavement markings will be installed as paving takes place to significantly reduce costs. Some lanes will be implemented this fall while others won’t start until the spring.

To view the detailed design and get instructions for submitting input, go to: https://www.rva.gov/public-works/pedestrian-bicycling-and-trails.