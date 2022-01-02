Puff, puff, pass: First ever Happy Trees Smokin’ Sunday event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for a way to spend the day outside enjoying the unusually warm weather before the snow Monday, look no further. The first ever Smokin’ Sunday event series by Happy Trees kicks off today in Richmond.

Smokin’ Sunday is being held at the Happy Trees Agriculture Supply warehouse from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1809 Roane Street, Richmond, VA 23222.

The event will be an afternoon of casual smoking, and will include live music, and food truck options.

“It’s like a BYOB homebrew event where people can gather and have a smoke, just like having a drink,” Co-Founder of Happy Trees, Josiah Ickes said in a release.

Happy Trees is putting on the shindig to share cannabis culture by gathering smokers together to share their knowledge, growing experience and to give them a setting to show off their final products.

“Think of this like a homebrew showcase,” Ickes said.

Attendees must be 21 and over, and ID’s will be checked at the door.

Happy Trees wants to note that no sales of cannabis will be permitted, and that they will not be giving away any cannabis flower, seeds, or clones.

EVENT DETAILS:

Where: Outside of the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply Warehouse, 1809 Roane Street, Richmond, VA 23222

When: Sunday Jan. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6p.m.

Cost: $10 per person