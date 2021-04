RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The GRTC eastbound Pulse bus only lane will be shut down for the next month.

The stop at “Government Center” will also be closed until May 27. There will be an alternate stop at Broad and 7th Street for folks riding routes 1A, 1B and 1C.

Routes 2A, 2B and 2C, and three express routes, are also affected.