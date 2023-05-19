RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the last day of the Puritan Cleaners 100,000 Meals Campaign, 8News is teaming up with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to help raise donations for Feed More.

Currently, one-in-nine adults and one-in-six children are “food insecure” in Central Virginia. Food insecurity is when families can pay their bills, but are often just short of being able to buy groceries.

This year, the 100,000 Meals Campaign involved a number of food-related charities and fundraisers — such as student volunteering, food drives and even a pizza party. Now, on the campaign’s final day, Dinardo and the 8News crew will be setting up a table once again — this time, outside the gates of the Diamond.

Everyone is welcome to donate cash or canned foods to help out. Every $20 donation provides 80 meals to those in need in our community.

Gates open at 11 a.m. — Dinardo will throw out the first pitch — then, the Flying Squirrels will take on the Akron Rubber Ducks at noon.