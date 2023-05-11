RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pizza Party held by Puritan Cleaners and 8News as part of the 100,000 Meals Campaign was a resounding success.

The event was held at the Puritan Cleaners location at 1807 Staples Mill Road between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, featuring music by Crowded Minds and pizza from Marco’s Pizza. All donations went towards feeding people who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Two-thirds of the folks that we serve have income — just not enough,” said the president of FeedMore, Doug Pick. “That’s what we’re there for, is — just one to seven times a year — emergency purposes. We really allow them to get over the hump, be productive and feel good about themselves, and be contributing members of our society.”

Tabitha Murphy was among those who came to donate and enjoy the event’s offerings.

“Well, first of all, I felt it was a good cause,” Murphy said. “I watched 8News every day and I wanted to donate and contribute to those families who are in need.”

Great to see Billy Gail today, while we were setting up for the pizza party. Thank you for your donation… 200 meals! Rockstar!

Look at this! Chase, 8News’ 6 a.m. morning show producer, stopped by the pizza party. Made a great donation of 160 meals.

Giggles! And Carolyn donating to the pizza party!

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

8News’ Matt DiNardo was the face of the event and says he is extremely thankful for the community’s support.

“So many people came out filling our jars full of money, which is meals and dropping off food,” he said. “We can’t thank Central Virginia enough.”