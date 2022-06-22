Pusha T, seen here during a speaking engagement at at Norfolk State University on Oct. 2021 (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grammy-nominated rap artist Pusha T is scheduled to perform at Brown’s Island on October 22, according to The Broadberry Entertainment Group.

Public ticket sales begin Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through ETix.

The Virginia native released his fourth studio album, “It’s Almost Dry,” in April 2022. In addition to his solo work, he is best known for his time in the hip-hop duo Clipse and his work with Kanye West.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Both paid and free public parking will be available near the venue and drinks will be sold at the event.