Queen Latifah calls on women to continue fight against ‘old school thinking’ while in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘Queen’ is in RVA!

The Women’s Achieve Summit is celebrating 400 years of women’s achievements. Dana Owens, professionally known as Queen Latifah, hosted the summit in Richmond on Tuesday morning.

The actress and Grammy award-winning artist told 8News her success and accomplishments did not happen overnight.

“I don’t think that anyone gets to where they are alone, I think it’s important to ask to help when you need it,” Queen Latifah said.

Queen Latifah told 8News that the things she rapped about years ago — harassment of women, domestic violence, inequality in the workplace — still exist.

Q: You are a pioneer woman, you’re a cover girl, actress, MC, the list goes on. A lot of women feel like they have to do it all. You have done it all, how do you keep it all together?

A: “I keep it together because have a support system I have friends. I have friends I have business partners. I have men and women who support the things that I do and they make it possible for me to thrive,” Latifah said.

Q: Any adversity that you’ve faced financially or any trials and tribulations from men?

A: “From men, yes! Really I think we know how that is now. I decided to be my own boss at a young age because of that. I felt like there were guys telling me what I should be doing who I felt like I was smarter than and I felt like I was stronger than and I didn’t want to be told what to do by them,” Latifah told 8News.

“These are conversations I’ve had since the 70s, since my mom was going to work and we have to change that,” Queen Latifah said. “It’s an issue in the workplace and we have to fight against it. We definitely are in a place where we are able to push back against that old school thinking.”