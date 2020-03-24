Q&A: RPS superintendent discusses what’s next for students

"We love you, we are here for you and RPS will continue to be by your side."

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered that all K-12 schools close for the rest of the academic year. In an interview with 8News Reporter Sierra Fox, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras discussed what happens next.

SF: What went through your head when you found out schools would be closed for the remainder of the year?

JK: “It’s heartbreaking for our families, our students, our staff, I’ve received dozens of e-mails and texts and phone calls from everyone in the RPS family. You have teachers who love their students and are so heartbroken they won’t be able to work with them for the rest of the year. Families who are scrambling how they’re going to make it through the next several months, employees who are worried about what this means for them so obviously very, very difficult, but I have to say I think it was the right decision by the Governor. I have to applaud him for taking this step. It’s a bold decision, but I think it’s what we need now to prevent further spread of the virus.”

SF: What’s next?

JK: “This is definitely uncharted territory. I don’t think there’s a play book for this. All we can do is try to be as responsive as we can to our stakeholders, our kids, our staff, lead with love, and make sure we’re doing everything we can to take care of all the people in our community.”

SF: When will the school district\ know more about how they plan to tackle this?

JK: “There are a ton of questions that we’re getting right now. Totally understandable. Will my child graduate? What will happen with my child’s grades? Will my child have to repeat a grade? All of these are really valid, really important questions that are causing a great deal of concern and anxiety for our families. Tomorrow the Virginia Department of Education will be putting out guidance which will help us answer those questions. I will then turn that around to our community. Folks can sign up for my daily message that I’m putting out to the community, answering questions. Just go to our website: RVAschools.net”

SF: How can students prepare for this?

JK: “I think the best thing families can do is #1 talk to their kids. And we have resources online about how to do that about the virus and what it means. #2 trying as best as possible to set up some sort of schedule. I know it’s hard. I’m a parent myself and it can definitely be a struggle, but the more we can create routine for our kids, the better off they are, and I think frankly, the better off we are as adults as well. We have some suggestions for that on our website so families don’t have to do this on your own.”

SF: How can families who don’t have access to education online handle this?

JK: “One – We have physical work packets we are giving out at our few distribution sites so even if families don’t have access to the internet or don’t have a device to connect to the internet, they can get those, but two – we’re working furiously to get more devices out to our kids so we’re identifying funds, making the purchases, and we’ll soon be able to get those out to our families and our kids.”

SF: You’re the superintendent, but also a father. How are you dealing with this?

JK: “Well, yes. I’m superintendent, but also a dad. I have two boys in RPS. I’m blessed to have a wonderful partner, my wife, who taught kindergarten and second grade so she’s going into teacher mode. I’m grateful to her for allowing me to be so present with the community. I spoke with my boys this afternoon. They were heartbroken when they heard the news. The first thought that went through their heads was, they were going to miss their friends and they wanted to be able to see them and get together with them. Zoom isn’t the same thing as playing on the playground or playing legos together. I’m feeling it too as a dad and I know I’m in a good situation in terms of access to food and other things that we need and I know many other families are struggling. So that’s my number one priority to make sure all of our families especially those living at the margins get the support that they need during this time.”

SF: Just when people didn’t want to go back to school, now they miss it?

JK: “I think everyone is realizing how important school is to their lives. Not just academically, but socially and emotionally. It really is the bedrock of our community and to take that away, I think it has really left so many people really uncertain during this very difficult time. I just want to say as I’ve said to my messages to our students, we’re here for even though we are closed, we are open in any way we can to support you. We love you, we are here for you and RPS will continue to be by your side.”

SF: Will my child be held back or advance to the next grade level?

JK: “I will know more tomorrow [Tuesday] once we get guidance from the VDOE. Right now we don’t have answers to that, but in the next 24 hours we will.”

SF: What about graduation?

JK: “Right now it does not appear that we will be having graduation ceremonies for all of the obvious reasons around social distancing, but we’re going to try to think through, if that is the case, do we have to reschedule ceremonies sometime in the fall? Do we do something virtual? A lot of our students work very, very hard to get to graduation and we want to make sure we celebrate them for that achievement.”

The Virginia Department of Education is expected to release school guidelines Tuesday which will answer vital questions for school districts, parents and students. Stay with 8News for updates.

