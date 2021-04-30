¿Qué Pasa? Festival kicks off on May 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival Cultural & Educational Celebration is returning next week with a virtual celebration.

From May 3 to May 7, people can come together virtually to experience the rhythm of music, culture and food from all over Latin America.

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation and Virginia Hispanic Chamber are inviting students and families to participate in special educational experiences through the Pasaporte a la Educacion Bilingual Programs.

Last year over 36,000 people attended ¿Qué Pasa? virtually. To learn more about this year’s festival, click here.