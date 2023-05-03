RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The popular Que Pasa Festival will return to the Richmond waterfront this weekend with live music, great food and an artisan market.

The festival will take place on Brown’s Island in downtown Richmond, on Saturday, May 6, from noon to 8 p.m.

Entry to the event is free, though parking nearby will be limited — so try checking the GRTC trip planner for an easier journey to the party.

“For over two decades, the VAHCC has showcased the diversity and beauty of Hispanic & Latin American cultures in the capital city of Virginia, bringing a cultural and educational experience,” event organizers wrote.

The festival will feature performances on two stages through the evening, including local dance groups and a Santana tribute.

Food will include Richmond staples such as Abuelita’s and Boka Tako.

“Enjoy delicious Latin culinary staples, savory desserts, select beers, and specialty drinks,” wrote event organizers.

The festival will also include a children’s area with educational and arts and crafts activities.