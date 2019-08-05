Questions arise as Richmond City Council begins review of Navy Hill proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a year of negotiations, the Navy Hill development proposal was given to the the Richmond City Council Monday for review. Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration believes the $1.5 billion plan, if approved by the council, would revitalize downtown Richmond with the city’s largest economic empowerment project.

City Council members have their work cut out for them. They will have to sift through the more than 1,000 page document before any further steps are taken by the city.

“I am very concerned about it,” City Council Vice President Chris Hilbert said.

Eleven ordinances in the Navy Hill project were read aloud in Monday’s special counsel meeting. 8News learned that there are still many questions and concerns remaining for council members.

“I don’t want to be crammed down our throats,” 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammel said. “I think we need to take our time with this.”

Mayor Stoney did not appear at the special counsel meeting, but 8News spoke with him earlier in the day.

“My request to the City Council is not to think just about the city today but in five years from now,” the mayor told 8News, “10 years from now and think about all the needs and challenges we have as a city and how we tackle them, you need revenue.”

Stoney and the developer assured that Richmond citizens will not face a tax increase to pay for the project. Despite that promise, some council members expressed their concerns about taxes, revenue and the overall transparency of the development.

The City Council will have final approval but the Navy Hill commission was also formed to vet the proposal. The chair and vice-chair of the commission have been appointed and together they will select seven more members in various expert fields.

“It comes down to basic cost versus benefit,” 2nd District Councilwoman Kim Gray said. “It’s more important to have experts and consultants who know how to get to the meat of the deal and tell us whether or not this will work for the citizens or not.”

There will be a series of public comment sections where locals can share their input on the Navy Hill development.