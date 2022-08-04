RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon, 52, and Rolman Balacarcel, 38, appeared in court Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding charges made the first week of July. Both suspects were charged with gun possession by an unlawful alien after police said they received an anonymous tip regarding an alleged mass shooting plot.

“There was a mass shooting planned here in the Richmond of, Virginia, at our July Fourth celebration at the Dell,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith on July 6.

Now, prosecutors are saying otherwise.

“The Commonwealth has no information that either of these individuals were involved in a potential shooting, or planned shooting at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July in the City of Richmond,” said Judge David Hicks in Manchester on Aug. 3.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin told 8News that her office’s evidence came from an anonymous tipster who never mentioned a specific time or place for the alleged mass shooting plot.

Balacarcel’s attorney, Sam Simpson, noted that while the suspects could remain in custody in Central Virginia as this case moves forward at the federal level, they would likely be transferred to a regional jail outside the City.

