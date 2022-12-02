RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quirk Hotel in Richmond has announced the return of its Hello There Holiday Market this Sunday, Dec. 4.

Looking to shop for gifts for loved ones? Take photos in front of an iconic tree? Learn about new vendors and local artisans? This event has you covered.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quirk Hotel, located in downtown Richmond at 201 West Broad Street, guests are invited to browse through the booths of more than 30 artists and craftsmen at the market.

Local Richmond photographer SnakeHouse RVA will also be offering pop-up portrait sessions, where guests can get their pictures taken in front of the Quirk Hotel’s large white Christmas tree. For one 15-minute session, participants can get eight professionally edited photos for $75.

To learn more about the vendors being featured at this event before you go, visit the Quirk Hotel on Instagram.