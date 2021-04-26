RAA resumes homebound COVID-19 vaccination program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmon Ambulance Authority announced on Monday that it has resumed its homebound COVID-19 vaccination Program.

The program administers COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients in Richmond who are unable to go to a vaccination site, doctor’s office or pharmacy.

“This is a great opportunity to provide yet another critical service to our patients and the citizens of Richmond,” said Chip Decker, RAA CEO. “Our Paramedics and EMTs have been assisting with vaccinations at RCHD’s mass vaccination events, and we were thrilled when they approached us with this initiative to expand their vaccination efforts.”

The program was put on hold while the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused. The program has resumed using the Moderna vaccine. RAA said the use of the J&J vaccination in the future will be determined by the Richmond City Health District.

City residents can schedule a homebound vaccination appointment by calling 804-205-3501 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.