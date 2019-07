RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control is reducing it’s adoption fees Saturday.

The RACC is a maximum capacity, to make room the center will have reduced fees from $100 to $20. The deal excludes puppies.

The center is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and will be having the deal from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

