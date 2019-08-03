1  of  2
Breaking News
Police in Texas responding to active shooter near shopping mall 40-year-old shot multiple times in Henrico

RACC asking for donations to help kids in foster care

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for donations to give to children in emergency foster care situations.

The RACC said it’s workers and child protective services often respond to the same calls for hep in the city.

There are more than 250 kids in foster care right now in Richmond, the RACC said.

They are asking the public to donate diapers, wipes, strollers, and gently used baby clothes for emergency foster care situations.

All donations can be dropped off at the RACC location on 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue. You can find the Amazon registry in the Facebook post below.

Sometimes when the world gets us down and we lose a little faith in humanity, we like to turn our feelings into action….

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, August 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events