Content Warning — The content below may be disturbing for some viewers.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is, once again, asking for help finding those responsible for abandoning a dog that was found dead, wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road.

The dog was found nearby where two other dogs were found abandoned in bad condition in late January — on North 21st Street and Carrington. According to RACC, one of the dogs, Magnolia, was also found wrapped in a blanket. After a week of treatment, due to health complications, Magnolia was unable to be saved and was euthanized.

“We are sad to share that we need your help with another abandoned dog case,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “💔 This beautiful mastiff mix girl was found deceased wrapped in a blanket very close to where Magnolia was found (also wrapped in a blanket).”

The most recent dog found abandoned was a female mastiff mix.

Richmond Animal Care and Control says an abandoned female mastiff mix was found deceased on the side of the road in Richmond and is asking for information to find the culprit. (Photo: RACC)

RACC said any and all information is welcome on these cases of abandoned dogs, and community members can submit information, by messaging Richmond Animal Care and Control on Facebook or Instagram, by calling 804-646-5573 or by emailing Paul.Campbell@rva.gov. RACC is allowing people to remain anonymous if they wish.

“We don’t even know what to say anymore about these increasing and heartbreaking situations,” RACC continued. “Thanks for any information you can provide.”