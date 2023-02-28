RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) recently found a dog dead, abandoned in Richmond. The dog is the latest in a rising trend of dogs being found abandoned by their owner/s, according to RACC.

The latest dog was found wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road near North 21st and Carrington Street. The female mastiff mix was discovered nearby where two other dogs had been found a month prior — a mother and her baby. In both instances, the dogs were found wrapped in blankets.

Magnolia, the mother dog found in late January, was unable to be saved with medical help and was euthanized.

Richmond Animal Care and Control says an abandoned female mastiff mix was found deceased on the side of the road in Richmond and is asking for information to find the culprit. (Photo: RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking the public for any information on the recent increase in cases of dog abandonment.

