RACC helps man rescue stray kitten stuck in his car dashboard, but what happens after is even sweeter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control helped a man rescue a kitten that was stuck inside of his car dashboard a few months ago — but the little guy also got stuck inside his heart.

RACC said the citizen noticed the kitten was stuck and ran to get help from the foundation to save the animal’s life.

“[We have] no idea how the kitten got in. The citizen came to RACC because he could hear meowing and wanted help to get him out,” said Christie Chipps Peters, the Director of RACC.

Photo by Richmond Animal Care and Control

She said the citizen didn’t mind taking his car apart to rescue the kitten — but what happened after they saved him was special.

“We got him out and the citizen came back and adopted the kitten once [it was] cleared. It was amazing,” Chipps Peters said.

Photo by Richmond Animal Care and Control