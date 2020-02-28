RACC helps puppy learn to stand

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A puppy that was unable to walk or stand is making strides in physical therapy.
The young rottweiler came into Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) about a week and a half ago and was unable to use his legs due to “swimmers syndrome.”
The pup has been meeting with Kim Raible, a Physical Therapist from Cary Street Veterinary Hospital. After several sessions, he is now able to stand on his legs.
The veterinary hospital will be fostering the dog until he’s fully back on his feet.
