RACC in need of Thanksgiving foster families

Have any extra pet-friendly room at your home this Thanksgiving holiday? If so, an area animal rescue could use your help.

Richmond Animal Care and Control’s annual Thanksgiving foster program kicks off its fifth year this Sunday and is looking for anyone willing to give one of a dozen pets a temporary home this holiday season.

And who knows? You may end up falling victim to a ‘foster fail.’

“Foster fail is a wonderful thing,” Christie Chipps-Peters with RACC explained. “Because essentially when you take a dog or cat home for Thanksgiving foster, we celebrate you if you fail and keep them forever.”

It happened to Rachel Hatcher-Foster, who took in one of 94 RACC animals that were fostered over Thanksgiving last year.

Rachel remembers telling her boyfriend, “we’ll just foster him. We’ll give him back at the end.”

Rachel and her boyfriend ended up falling in love with the dog so much that …

“December 13 he surprised me with adoption papers as an early Christmas present.”

Rachel Hatcher-Foster with her ‘foster fail’ Snowflake.

So far, RACC has 75 people signed up to foster for the holidays. But there are dozens of pets hoping to land some table scraps next week.

“If you do end up having to take them back because you weren’t able to find somebody to adopt him or maybe the situation didn’t work out for you, you at least know for a solid week they were loved, and that’s just really awesome,” Rachel said.

RACC says each year about half of their holiday foster pets don’t return to the shelter. The adoption fees are waived if you decide to keep your Thanksgiving foster forever.