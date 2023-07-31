RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dead dog was found in Richmond Saturday in Fairfield Court near Church Hill, lying on a dog bed.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is investigating this tragedy and are working to find out more details and track down the dog’s owner.

The two-year-old black and white Pitbull mix was found lying — already dead — in a dog bed in a field early Saturday morning. An unknown person dumped the body around 2 a.m.

RACC said they pick up dead animals regularly, but this is the first time they have found a dog lying in a dog bed in the middle of a park. Usually, RACC finds dogs that are wrapped in blankets and not left outside, alone.

The dog had no visible injuries or gunshot wounds, and RACC is running tests to determine the cause of death. The agency and Richmond Police are currently working to piece together surveillance video from that night last week.

Although they are able to see someone laying the dog down, they cannot tell if the dog was already dead before it was put there.

RACC director Christie Peters said they often receive reports of injured, dead and shot animals from the Fairfield Court area, and this is not an isolated incident. Peters further said that after they find out more from the surveillance, RACC will track down the owner, which they have done many times before.

“We find them all the time. We anticipate that we’ll find this person,” Peters said.

The center currently has the dog and will continue running tests on it to determine the cause of death, but the hope is that the footage will help them figure out what happened.

RACC has a pick-up service for dead animals, which Peters urges people to use instead of dumping the animals. “We do it every day. We charge a fee. If you can’t afford the fee, we waive the fee,” Peters said. “So, there’s really no reason for anyone to do this.”

Anyone who has any information or who saw anything in the area is urged to contact RACC at 804-646-5573.