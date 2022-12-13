RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control planned a reunion event Saturday for several dozen of the famous Envigo beagles that were adopted out of its care.

The event — timely named the Beagle Bell Rock — took place Saturday, Dec. 10 at River City Roll, a bowling and live music venue in the city. The dog-friendly patio at the restaurant, fondly named “Tommie’s Patio,” is a tribute to Tommie, the pit bull intentionally tied to a Richmond park fence and set on fire in 2019. Patrons who bring their dog to the patio receive 10% off all food in celebration of his life.

“RACC invited all 86 Envigo Beagle adopters to a reunion at @rivercityroll, and it was better than you could imagine!” RACC said in an Instagram post.

The last of the beagles from the Envigo medical dog breeding facility in Cumberland County were scheduled to be removed in early September. Since then, the thousands of beagles saved the facility have been enjoying life in their new homes.

Adopters were given name tags, connecting their pups to litter mates at the party. RACC said instant friendships were created.

“Lots of happy tears, great food and drinks and an overwhelming sense of gratitude filled the air.❤️ How wonderful to celebrate these pups that made it out of a such sad situation!” RACC continued.