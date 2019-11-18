RACC looking for families to host shelter dogs, cats for Thanksgiving

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for foster families to host shelter dogs and cats during Thanksgiving week.

“No one should spend Thanksgiving alone — including our shelter animals,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

Those who can help, can pick up the animals on Nov. 24- Nov. 26 and return them on Dec. 4.

“We are most in need of people with no other pets and we fully support the foster fail,” the RACC said.

If you’d like to foster a shelter animal, please email Christie.Peters@Richmondgov.com

