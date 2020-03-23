RACC opens pantry to help pets, residents during coronavirus outbreak: ‘We really are counting on the community’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is finding a new way to help animals and people during the coronavirus pandemic.

RACC set up a food pantry outside of their shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue to hold supplies like pet food, treats and cat litter for anyone who needs it.

“A lot of people have reached out to us and said at the time that we’re closed, we really want to help, what can we do? And so this was really an answer to that that would allow people to stay safe, stay home,” said RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters.

The food pantry does not just have supplies for animals, though. RACC is asking for human food donations too, like pasta and canned tuna.

“We are animal control, but a big component of us dealing with people is dealing with humans so we did want to provide something for them as well,” said Peters.

The organization is relying on the community to keep the pantry going. They are asking those who want to donate to order from their Amazon wish list and have the items shipped to the shelter at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222 to avoid unnecessary traffic at the facility. As more donations come in, RACC will continue to replenish the pantry.

“We really are counting on the community to help us replenish as we go forward to try and help people in the best way,” Peters told 8News.

The pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for anyone who needs it.

“There’s no judgement, you take whatever you need,” said Peters.

LATEST HEADLINES: