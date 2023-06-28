RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you been thinking about adopting a dog in the past two weeks, only to run into locked doors at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC)? Well get ready, the city shelter is reopening this weekend.

RACC closed its doors to visitors, volunteers and fosters on June 18 after a dog tested positive for Canine Flu. Now, the shelter is ready to reopen — with an added incentive for those interested in adoption.

All adoption fees will be covered on the reopening day, July 1.

“We are SO EXCITED to share that RACC will OPEN FOR ADOPTIONS Saturday, July 1st!” RACC said in a Facebook announcement. “We are even more excited to share that Patient First is SPONSORING adoption fees that day!”

RACC said the more than 40 adoptable dogs available to meet the public Saturday have either been treated and have recovered, or were never symptomatic and cleared quarantine. The shelter stated the cats were never impacted by the virus.

From Saturday, July 1 through Friday, July 7, the shelter will be open for adoptions only, but said it will return to regular operations after.

You can find a list of adoptable pets at RACC online here.