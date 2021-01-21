RACC rescues dog in ‘terrible shape’ from dumpster at Residences at Westover Hills

Richmond Animal Care and Control along with local authorities are investigating who left a dog in a dumpster at the Residences at Westover Hills. (Photo: RACC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control said they found a dog in a dumpster at the Residences at Westover Hills.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, people saw the dog and called the RACC team. An officer took the dog from the dumpster and took it straight to Virginia Veterinary Centers.

“He’s was in terrible shape; starved, covered in feces, with open wounds on his body,” RACC wrote on Facebook Thursday morning.

If you have any information on who is responsible for this animal abuse, RACC asks that you call (804)-647-5573 or email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com